Developing Talent

"Music is kind of like my second occupational field. It is one that I get excited about and it helps me decompress, while using my time in a positive manner. In the Marine Corps, we are always pushing forward non-stop. Making music is a good way for me to take a break and it helps me clear my mind from the stresses of day to day life. Vivere memento is the moto that I go by and it means, remember to live. To me vivere memento means that this is it, I have this time right now to do everything that I want to do and live every second to the fullest." – Lance Cpl. Luke Linnell
