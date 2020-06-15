Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Afghan Army Battalion Commander Recovers From IED Blast [Image 3 of 4]

    Afghan Army Battalion Commander Recovers From IED Blast

    MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi, commander of 1st Border Battalion, 6th Brigade of the 209th Corps, recovers from injuries sustained in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. Saifi's convoy hit the IED in northern Afghanistan on June 6, 2020 and he is currently recovering in a NATO hospital. (Photo by German Army Lt. Col. Dr. Stephan Heidenreich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 07:21
    Photo ID: 6243353
    VIRIN: 200615-A-SD031-549
    Resolution: 1080x778
    Size: 170.03 KB
    Location: MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AF 
    Hometown: BALKH PROVINCE, Af
    Hometown: KABUL, AF
    Hometown: KUNDUZ, AF
    Hometown: MAZAR-I-SHARIF, AF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Army Battalion Commander Recovers From IED Blast [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives Honor
    Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives American Flag Patch While Recovering
    Afghan Army Battalion Commander Recovers From IED Blast
    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi's Humvee Post-IED Blast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Afghan Hero Recovers Once More

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Afghan National Army
    ANA
    209th Corps
    Resolute Support
    ANDSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT