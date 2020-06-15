Afghan Army Battalion Commander Recovers From IED Blast

Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi, commander of 1st Border Battalion, 6th Brigade of the 209th Corps, recovers from injuries sustained in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. Saifi's convoy hit the IED in northern Afghanistan on June 6, 2020 and he is currently recovering in a NATO hospital. (Photo by German Army Lt. Col. Dr. Stephan Heidenreich)

