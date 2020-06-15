Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives American Flag Patch While Recovering [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives American Flag Patch While Recovering

    MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi receives an American patch while recovering in a NATO hospital in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan June 15, 2020. Saifi sustained a hip injury, among other wounds, when his convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED) along a northern Afghanistan highway. (Photo by German Army Lt. Col. Dr. Stephan Heidenreich)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Location: MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AF 
