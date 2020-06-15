Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives American Flag Patch While Recovering

Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi receives an American patch while recovering in a NATO hospital in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan June 15, 2020. Saifi sustained a hip injury, among other wounds, when his convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED) along a northern Afghanistan highway. (Photo by German Army Lt. Col. Dr. Stephan Heidenreich)
Afghan Hero Recovers Once More
