Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives Honor

Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi (left center), 1st Border Battalion Commander, 6th Brigade of 209th Corps, receives recognition from 209th Corps Commander Brig. Gen. Alizai (right, off picture). Hamid recently lead an operation to liberate the Afghan/Turkmenistan border areas of Qarqin and Khomyab districts of Jawzjan province and Shor Tepah district of Balkh province. (Photo credit unknown)

