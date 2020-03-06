Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives Honor [Image 1 of 4]

    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives Honor

    MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN

    06.03.2020

    Michigan National Guard

    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi (left center), 1st Border Battalion Commander, 6th Brigade of 209th Corps, receives recognition from 209th Corps Commander Brig. Gen. Alizai (right, off picture). Hamid recently lead an operation to liberate the Afghan/Turkmenistan border areas of Qarqin and Khomyab districts of Jawzjan province and Shor Tepah district of Balkh province. (Photo credit unknown)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 07:21
    Location: MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AF 
    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives Honor
    Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives American Flag Patch While Recovering
    Afghan Army Battalion Commander Recovers From IED Blast
    Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi's Humvee Post-IED Blast

    CENTCOM
    Afghan National Army
    ANDSF

