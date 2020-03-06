Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi (left center), 1st Border Battalion Commander, 6th Brigade of 209th Corps, receives recognition from 209th Corps Commander Brig. Gen. Alizai (right, off picture). Hamid recently lead an operation to liberate the Afghan/Turkmenistan border areas of Qarqin and Khomyab districts of Jawzjan province and Shor Tepah district of Balkh province. (Photo credit unknown)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 07:21
|Photo ID:
|6243351
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-SD031-1001
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|195.01 KB
|Location:
|MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan Army Lt. Col. Hamid Saifi Receives Honor [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Afghan Hero Recovers Once More
LEAVE A COMMENT