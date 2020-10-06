Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Italy Emergency Services directorate, take actions to safely treat and remove training mannequins from a vehicle during one of the extrication exercises on Caserma Ederle June 10, 2020. After the removal of a section of the vehicle, the long spine board (on the right) is used to extract the casualty.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 05:10
|Photo ID:
|6243296
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-LU220-448
|Resolution:
|2858x1800
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison Fire, Emergency Services hold vehicle extrication drill [Image 3 of 3], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison Fire, Emergency Services hold vehicle extrication drill
LEAVE A COMMENT