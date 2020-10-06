Garrison Fire, Emergency Services hold vehicle extrication drill

Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Italy Emergency Services directorate, take actions to safely treat and remove training mannequins from a vehicle during one of the extrication exercises on Caserma Ederle June 10, 2020. After the removal of a section of the vehicle, the long spine board (on the right) is used to extract the casualty.

Date Taken: 06.10.2020 by Laura Kreider Location: IT