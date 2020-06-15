PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Rose Ramirez, from San Diego, ties a bowline knot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 15, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 04:13 Photo ID: 6243284 VIRIN: 200615-N-CU072-1087 Resolution: 4309x2868 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.