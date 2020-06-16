USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk, Va

200616-N-EJ940-1008 NORFOLK, Va. (June 16, 2020) Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), speaks to media onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 16, 2020. Truman returned to Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, after a seven month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Fryman)

