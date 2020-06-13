Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Raid Exercise

    15th MEU Raid Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during a raid exercise for Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 19:36
    Photo ID: 6243074
    VIRIN: 200613-M-NI401-042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Raid Exercise, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Raid
    15th MEU
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    California
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    EOTG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT