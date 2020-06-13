15th MEU Raid Exercise

U.S. Marines with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during a raid exercise for Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

