    CVN75 Return to Home Port [Image 11 of 13]

    CVN75 Return to Home Port

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Pastrick 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 2, 2020) Sailors disembark USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) after the ship’s return to Norfolk Naval Station following a seven month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick / Released)

