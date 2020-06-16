Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Recovery Care Program Ai Chi

    Army Recovery Care Program Ai Chi

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Soldiers in the Fort Belvoir SRU program practice ai chi, a water-based version of tai chi, in the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital therapeutic pool.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Centuries of time, gallons of water help Soldiers practice Chinese martial art

