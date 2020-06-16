Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Lt. Col. Robert P. Venton (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Gordon Lawitzke (left), the commander and senior enlisted leader respectively of the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit, prepare to case the iconic colors of the 3rd Battalion, 85th Mountain Infantry Regiment Warrior Transition Unit (WTU) during a re-designation ceremony on Fort Drum, N.Y. June 16, 2020. The WTU was re-designated the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit as part of the Army’s restructuring of the Warrior Care and Transition Program to the Army Recovery Care Program. The new model of wounded warrior care will simplify entry criteria, streamline processes and focus resources to foster an environment that will serve individual wounded, ill and injured Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

