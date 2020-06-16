Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Lt. Col. Robert P. Venton (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Gordon Lawitzke (left), the commander and senior enlisted leader respectively of the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit, prepare to case the iconic colors of the 3rd Battalion, 85th Mountain Infantry Regiment Warrior Transition Unit (WTU) during a re-designation ceremony on Fort Drum, N.Y. June 16, 2020. The WTU was re-designated the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit as part of the Army’s restructuring of the Warrior Care and Transition Program to the Army Recovery Care Program. The new model of wounded warrior care will simplify entry criteria, streamline processes and focus resources to foster an environment that will serve individual wounded, ill and injured Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 14:28
    Photo ID: 6242744
    VIRIN: 200616-A-HG995-1010
    Resolution: 4122x2944
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit [Image 3 of 3], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit
    Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit
    Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum’s Warrior Transition Unit re-designates, reflags as Soldier Recovery Unit

    TAGS

    ceremony
    New York
    Warrior Transition Unit
    Fort Drum
    MEDDAC
    SRU
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity
    Army Recovery Care Program
    3-85th WTU
    3-85th Mountain Infantry Warrior Transition Unit
    Soldier Recovery Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT