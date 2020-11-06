Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy

    Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure. The projected completion date is September 2020. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion. The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 12:39
    Photo ID: 6242600
    VIRIN: 200611-A-OK556-070
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy [Image 47 of 47], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    simulations training
    simulations buildings construction

