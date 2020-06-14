Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing Talent

    Developing Talent

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Desmond Martin 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    "Music is kind of like my second occupational field. It is one that I get excited about and it helps me decompress, while using my time in a positive manner. In the Marine Corps, we are always pushing forward non-stop. Making music is a good way for me to take a break and it helps me clear my mind from the stresses of day to day life. Vivere memento is the moto that I go by and it means, remember to live. To me, vivere memento means that this is it, I have this time right now to do everything that I want to do and live every second to the fullest" – Lance Cpl. Luke Linnell (U.S. Marine Corps Illustration by Sgt. Desmond Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    U.S. Marine.
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic
    MARFORCOM Faces
    Musical Artist
    Growing Talent

