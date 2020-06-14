Developing Talent

"Music is kind of like my second occupational field. It is one that I get excited about and it helps me decompress, while using my time in a positive manner. In the Marine Corps, we are always pushing forward non-stop. Making music is a good way for me to take a break and it helps me clear my mind from the stresses of day to day life. Vivere memento is the moto that I go by and it means, remember to live. To me, vivere memento means that this is it, I have this time right now to do everything that I want to do and live every second to the fullest" – Lance Cpl. Luke Linnell (U.S. Marine Corps Illustration by Sgt. Desmond Martin)

