U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gregory Martin, the Task Force Spartan surgeon cell plans and operations Non-Commissioned Officer, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan, in the CENTCOM area of operation, June 15, 2020. Martin received the award for his commitment to Task Force Spartan’s mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.16.2020 02:36 Photo ID: 6242214 VIRIN: 200615-Z-DP681-1006 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.97 MB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF Spartan Soldier Receives MSM, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.