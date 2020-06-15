TF Spartan Soldier Receives MSM

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gregory Martin, the Task Force Spartan surgeon cell plans and operations Non-Commissioned Officer, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan, in the CENTCOM area of operation, June 15, 2020. Martin received the award for his commitment to Task Force Spartan’s mission.
