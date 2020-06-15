Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Spartan Soldier Receives MSM

    KUWAIT

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gregory Martin, the Task Force Spartan surgeon cell plans and operations Non-Commissioned Officer, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding General of the 42nd Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan, in the CENTCOM area of operation, June 15, 2020. Martin received the award for his commitment to Task Force Spartan’s mission.

