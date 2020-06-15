Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions [Image 2 of 3]

    Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Frank K. Salassa, supply technician assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, Training Support Center Vicenza, sanitizes Rescue Randy Manikin under COVID-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 01:55
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions [Image 3 of 3], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

