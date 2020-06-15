Frank K. Salassa, supply technician assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, Training Support Center Vicenza, sanitizes Rescue Randy Manikin under COVID-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)
This work, Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions [Image 3 of 3], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
