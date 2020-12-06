Davide Dalla Massara and Antonio Bedin, visual information specialists assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, Training Support Center Vicenza, sanitize the office under COVID-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 15, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6242192
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-JM436-0033
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT