U.S. Army National Guard soldiers, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), assist law enforcement in Washington D.C., June 5, 2020. The soldiers were on standby as protests ensued in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6242071
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-AV530-020
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Assist Law Enforcment [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Jacob Jesperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT