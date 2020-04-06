Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Assist Law Enforcment [Image 19 of 21]

    Soldiers Assist Law Enforcment

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), assist law enforcement in Washington D.C., June 5, 2020. The soldiers were on standby as protests ensued in Washington D.C. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 18:46
    Photo ID: 6242069
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-AV530-043
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Assist Law Enforcment [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Jacob Jesperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C.
    SF
    Special Forces
    protest
    19th
    civil unrest
    covid-19
    george floyd

