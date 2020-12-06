200613-N-EA481-0001

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2020) An MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 takes off from the flight deck of the USS Preble (DDG 88). The Preble is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibly to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kathleen Meeds/Released)

