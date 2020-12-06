Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200613-N-EA481-0001

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2020) An MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 takes off from the flight deck of the USS Preble (DDG 88). The Preble is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibly to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kathleen Meeds/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 11:46
    Photo ID: 6241482
    VIRIN: 200613-N-EA481-0001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    Southern Command
    Preble
    DDG 88
    HSM 37

