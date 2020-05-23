COVID-19: Rainbows of hope

A rainbow arcs from the evening sky after a storm at Ramstein Air base, Germany, March 23, 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, children have created artwork of rainbows as a sign of hope. Young artists include resilient phrases such as ‘everything will be fine,’ ‘you’re not alone’ and ‘stay healthy.’ (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

