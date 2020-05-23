A rainbow arcs from the evening sky after a storm at Ramstein Air base, Germany, March 23, 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, children have created artwork of rainbows as a sign of hope. Young artists include resilient phrases such as ‘everything will be fine,’ ‘you’re not alone’ and ‘stay healthy.’ (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6240994
|VIRIN:
|200523-F-BH697-1002
|Resolution:
|3859x3087
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19: Rainbows of hope, by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS
