    Eighth Army G1 officer named CFC-Overseas ‘hero’

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2020

    Capt. JaTonya Whitaker, Eighth Army G1 Plans and Operations officer, is one of three service members worldwide selected as a Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas 2019 Hero Award winner. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Moon, Ji-hwan)

