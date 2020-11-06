Yokota ATC: Control Sky Highway

An air traffic controller with the 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control team reads radar scopes, June 11, 2020 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Radar scopes allow air traffic controllers to view aircraft and local weather conditions, providing a safe operating environment for all aircraft in the coordinated airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP