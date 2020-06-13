PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Syedali Shah, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), communicates with phone-talkers during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Sheppard (T-AKE 3). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 20:04
|Photo ID:
|6240923
|VIRIN:
|200613-N-AJ005-1088
|Resolution:
|4354x3110
|Size:
|537.45 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT