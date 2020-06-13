PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Daniel Campos, from Chico, Texas, fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Sheppard (T-AKE 3). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 20:04 Photo ID: 6240922 VIRIN: 200613-N-AJ005-1045 Resolution: 5071x3622 Size: 710.87 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenisment-at-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.