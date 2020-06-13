Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th JTACS participate in FTX [Image 2 of 2]

    148th JTACS participate in FTX

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Loftis 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Joint Terminal Attack Controllers of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in an annual field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, June 13, 2020 in Annville, Pennsylvania. During the FTX, Airmen participated in multiple close air support mission profiles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Loftis/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th JTACS participate in FTX [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Loftis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

