148th JTACS participate in FTX

Joint Terminal Attack Controllers of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in an annual field training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, June 13, 2020 in Annville, Pennsylvania. The 148th ASOS JTACS participated in multiple close air support full mission profiles during the FTX to hone their skills to ensure they are successful when in the real-world situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Loftis/Released)

