A Sailor welds aboard New York

200610-N-GR168-1222 GULF OF OMAN (June 10, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Anthony Todisco, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), welds a crack in the machinery room aboard New York, June 10, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

