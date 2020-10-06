Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Sailor welds aboard New York [Image 12 of 14]

    A Sailor welds aboard New York

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200610-N-GR168-1201 GULF OF OMAN (June 10, 2020) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Anthony Todisco, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), welds a crack in the machinery room aboard New York, June 10, 2020. New York, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points to the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
