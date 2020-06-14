U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gustave Fombu (left) and Pfc. Rogelio Ramos (right) cut into a cake with Sgt. Maj. Russell O'Donnell and Maj. Emerson Davis during a birthday ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.14.2020 08:49 Photo ID: 6240671 VIRIN: 200614-A-JM925-0197 Resolution: 4159x2773 Size: 4.72 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.