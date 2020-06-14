U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gustave Fombu (left) and Pfc. Rogelio Ramos (right) cut into a cake with Sgt. Maj. Russell O'Donnell and Maj. Emerson Davis during a birthday ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 08:49
|Photo ID:
|6240671
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-JM925-0197
|Resolution:
|4159x2773
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
