Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Justin Stafford 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gustave Fombu (left) and Pfc. Rogelio Ramos (right) cut into a cake with Sgt. Maj. Russell O'Donnell and Maj. Emerson Davis during a birthday ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 08:49
    Photo ID: 6240671
    VIRIN: 200614-A-JM925-0197
    Resolution: 4159x2773
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland
    Soldiers celebrate the U.S. Army's birthday in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    NATO
    romania
    united kingdom
    united states
    eFP
    croatia
    Poland
    EUCOM
    Army Birthday
    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    BG
    StrongEurope
    Army Ready
    AlwaysReady
    enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    WeAreNato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT