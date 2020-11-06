Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS

    RED SEA

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200611-N-LZ839-1032
    RED SEA (June 11, 2020) - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Isaiah Laurence assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) handles line, June 11, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 4 of 4], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

