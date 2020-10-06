Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oak Hill Deployment [Image 3 of 4]

    Oak Hill Deployment

    RED SEA

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    2000610-N-VP266-1038 RED SEA (June 10, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Leandra Dominguez, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), scores bullet hits on a range target after a live-fire exercise, June 10, 2020. Oak Hill, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 03:33
    Photo ID: 6240623
    VIRIN: 200610-N-VP266-1038
    Resolution: 4588x3277
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hill
    Oak
    Deployment
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT