    Record number of black women graduate from West Point with Class of 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Josephine Pride 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Thirty eight African American women are graduating with the Class of 2020 on June 13, 2020. This will be the largest class of African American women to graduate together from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 22:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Record number of black women graduate from West Point with Class of 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Josephine Pride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMA
    USMA2020
    African American lieutenants

