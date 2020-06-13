class of 2020 graduation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Brandon OConnor 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its graduation and commissioning ceremony for the Class of 2020 on The Plain in West Point, New York, June 13, 2020. This year, 1,113 cadets graduated. Among them were 12 international cadets. The class includes 229 women, 132 African-Americans, 103 Asian/Pacific Islanders, 102 Hispanics and 10 Native Americans. There are 143 members who attended the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School (125 men and 18 women). There are 59 class members who are prior service, eight of those are combat veterans. In attendance were commencement speaker President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville.

    West Point Class of 2020 graduates in historic ceremony

