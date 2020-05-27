6 California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prepare for takeoff at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. May 27, 2020. California Air National Guard maintainers from the 146th Maintenance Group and aircrew from the 115th Airlift Squadron, collaborated to accomplish the launching of 6 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for the first time in over 20 years. California State Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Senff.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 17:52 Photo ID: 6240596 VIRIN: 200527-Z-RO679-0014 Resolution: 689x459 Size: 72.44 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hollywood Guard celebrates milestone with 6-ship formation flight [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.