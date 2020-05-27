Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hollywood Guard celebrates milestone with 6-ship formation flight [Image 6 of 6]

    Hollywood Guard celebrates milestone with 6-ship formation flight

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    6 California Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prepare for takeoff at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. May 27, 2020. California Air National Guard maintainers from the 146th Maintenance Group and aircrew from the 115th Airlift Squadron, collaborated to accomplish the launching of 6 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for the first time in over 20 years. California State Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Senff.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 17:52
    Photo ID: 6240596
    VIRIN: 200527-Z-RO679-0014
    Resolution: 689x459
    Size: 72.44 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hollywood Guard celebrates milestone with 6-ship formation flight [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C-130J
    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    115th Airlift Squadron
    Maintenance Group
    CALGUARD
    Elephant Walk
    Channel Islands Air National Guard Station
    Hollywood Guard
    COVID-19
    146 MXG
    115 AS
    6-ship

