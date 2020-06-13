Defender Europe 20 Plus – Rehearsal Part II

Polish soldiers cross a river in a Rosomak Armoured Personnel Carrier at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 13, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water-crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard Herman)

