    Washington Army National Guard completes Jordan rotation, transfers mission to the Illinois Guard [Image 7 of 7]

    Washington Army National Guard completes Jordan rotation, transfers mission to the Illinois Guard

    JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JORDAN

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Capt. Ernest Wang 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Cmd. Sgt. Maj. John Hurt of the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment (1-303 CAV), cases his unit's colors during the transfer of authority ceremony Thursday. The 1-303 CAV completed their mission with the Jordan Operational Engagement Program, which is one of the largest training programs funded by Title 10, U.S. Code Section 333, and consists of 14-week training cycles between the U.S. Army and the Jordan Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 14:05
    Photo ID: 6240491
    VIRIN: 200611-A-VB837-499
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: JOINT TRAINING CENTER, JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Army National Guard completes Jordan rotation, transfers mission to the Illinois Guard [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Ernest Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jordan
    U.S. Army
    JOEP
    1-303rd CAV
    2-130 IN

