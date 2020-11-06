Cmd. Sgt. Maj. John Hurt of the 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment (1-303 CAV), cases his unit's colors during the transfer of authority ceremony Thursday. The 1-303 CAV completed their mission with the Jordan Operational Engagement Program, which is one of the largest training programs funded by Title 10, U.S. Code Section 333, and consists of 14-week training cycles between the U.S. Army and the Jordan Armed Forces.
Washington Army National Guard completes Jordan rotation, transfers mission to the Illinois Guard
