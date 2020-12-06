200612-N-RG482-0026 BALTIC SEA (June 12, 2020) Jay Jordan, a civil service mariner assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), directs an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 12, 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 07:30 Photo ID: 6240442 VIRIN: 200612-N-RG482-0026 Resolution: 4616x2941 Size: 1.85 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.