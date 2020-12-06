200612-N-BM428-0118 BALTIC SEA (June 12, 2020) Jay Jordan, a civil service mariner assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), directs a helicopter landing on the ship during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 while in the Baltic Sea, June 12, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

