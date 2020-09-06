Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200609-N-FP334-2008 (June 09, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN
    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) stand in formation prior to a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 03:30
    Photo ID: 6240356
    VIRIN: 200609-N-FP334-2008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Crew Served Weapons Training
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Crew Served Weapons Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Replenishment at Sea
    Destroyer
    Maiden deployment
    Henry J Kaiser
    Ralph Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT