200609-N-FP334-2008 (June 09, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) stand in formation prior to a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 03:30 Photo ID: 6240356 VIRIN: 200609-N-FP334-2008 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.