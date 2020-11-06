Washington Army National Guard, Assistant Adjutant General and Army Commanding General Brig. Gen. Daniel Dent address Soldier and Airmen at the SODO food distribution warehouse in Seattle, Wash., June 11, 2020. During his visit, Dent took time tour the warehouse operation and to meet with individual service members. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 02:40 Photo ID: 6240346 VIRIN: 200611-Z-CH590-0388 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 3.81 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Daniel Dent visits SODO Food bank [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.