Brig. Gen. Daniel Dent visits SODO Food bank

Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen work at the SODO food distribution warehouse in Seattle, Wash., June 11, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

