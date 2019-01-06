Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ebeye Community Assents for U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll To Admit Essential Personnel [Image 3 of 3]

    Ebeye Community Assents for U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll To Admit Essential Personnel

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    06.01.2019

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Col. Jeremy Bartel, USAG-KA commander, presents opening remarks at a June 1, 2020 town hall meeting on Ebeye with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral, center. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2019
    Kwajalein
    Kwajalein Hourglass

