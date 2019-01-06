Col. Jeremy Bartel, USAG-KA commander, presents opening remarks at a June 1, 2020 town hall meeting on Ebeye with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Roxanne Cabral, center. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
This work, Ebeye Community Assents for U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll To Admit Essential Personnel [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ebeye Community Assents for U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll To Admit Essential Personnel
