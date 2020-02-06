U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Iwakuni support a landfill capping project at Marine Corps Air Station

200602-N-EO124-2774 IWAKUNI, Japan (June 2, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Marco Padilla, from San Antonio, operates a dozer and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Micheal King, from St. Stephen, South Carolina, operates a backhoe to excavate the landfill project site. U.S. Navy Seabees deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, are supporting a landfill capping project in support of Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

