U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo place concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven

200602-N-MA259-1017 SASEBO, Japan (June 2, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Lawrence Spears, from Houston, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, finishes concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU-7) at Yokose, Japan. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for NBU-7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)

