U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo place concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven

200602-N-MA259-1017 SASEBO, Japan (June 2, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Lawrence Spears, from Houston, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, finishes concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU-7) at Yokose, Japan. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for NBU-7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)
06.02.2020
06.12.2020
|6240208
|200602-N-MA259-1017
|1200x982
|225.68 KB
SASEBO, AICHI, JP
|2
|0
|0
