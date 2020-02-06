Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo place concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo place concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven

    SASEBO, AICHI, JAPAN

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Ensign Caleb Lennnon 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200602-N-MA259-1017 SASEBO, Japan (June 2, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Lawrence Spears, from Houston, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Sasebo, finishes concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU-7) at Yokose, Japan. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing two pre-engineered buildings for NBU-7 to prevent the deterioration of their equipment and increase their lethality within the region. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Caleb Lennon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Sasebo place concrete for Naval Beach Unit Seven [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Caleb Lennnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

