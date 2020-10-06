A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, clears a breach during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 10, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive exercise conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christy Yost)

