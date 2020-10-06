Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Range 230 [Image 4 of 5]

    Range 230

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christy Yost 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, detonate a charge during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 10, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive exercise conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christy Yost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 23:09
    Photo ID: 6240205
    VIRIN: 200610-M-DC628-1317
    Resolution: 3224x2491
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range 230 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christy Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range 230
    Range 230
    Range 230
    Range 230
    Range 230

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MOUT
    MCAGCC
    1st Marine Division
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    3/1
    MAGTFTC
    ITX
    Range 230
    SLTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT