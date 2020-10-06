Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range 230 [Image 3 of 5]

    Range 230

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christy Yost 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provides suppressive fire during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 10, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive exercise conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christy Yost)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range 230 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christy Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

