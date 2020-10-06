U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, detonate a charge during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-20 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, Calif., June 10, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive exercise conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver and offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christy Yost)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 23:09
|Photo ID:
|6240203
|VIRIN:
|200610-M-DC628-1315
|Resolution:
|3413x2637
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Range 230 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christy Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT