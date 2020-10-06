Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event [Image 5 of 9]

    Hitting the Waves: 2nd AAB conducts amphibious training event

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division conduct ship-to-shore training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. The Marines with 2d AABn conducted ship-to-shore training to help recertify the dock landing ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) and improve capabilities for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    AAV
    Amphibious
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Ship to Shore
    AABn

